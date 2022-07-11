Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $467.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 467 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 1,929 ($23.36), with a volume of 126737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,960 ($23.73).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,901.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,150.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 346.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

