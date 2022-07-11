Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Hits $1.11

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005433 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $427,681.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars.

