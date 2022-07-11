Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Potbelly stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.29. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

