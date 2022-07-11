Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$156.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$130.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$101.22.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$73.44 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$35.82 and a 12 month high of C$109.29. The stock has a market cap of C$998.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.24.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The firm had revenue of C$351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 6.8100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

