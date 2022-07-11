Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,087,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

