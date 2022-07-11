PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 95,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,243 shares in the company, valued at $55,136,550.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,318 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on PSMT. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
