PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.53. 95,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.78. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PSMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $777,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,243 shares in the company, valued at $55,136,550.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,839 shares of company stock worth $5,493,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in PriceSmart by 105.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in PriceSmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.