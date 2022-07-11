Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,461. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

