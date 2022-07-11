Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 74.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

PLD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

