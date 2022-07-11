Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $30.67

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.67, but opened at $29.20. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 1,231 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on RXDX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.
The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 125.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 624,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
