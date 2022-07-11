ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $39.20

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.20, but opened at $37.72. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 4,864 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

