ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $50.04

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.04, but opened at $51.12. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 534,221 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $29,700,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $10,101,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

