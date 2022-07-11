Proton Hits Market Capitalization of $36.26 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $36.26 million and $2.14 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.35 or 1.00017653 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,530,077,101 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

