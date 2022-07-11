Public Mint (MINT) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $16,589.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00028290 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

