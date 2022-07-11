Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00116599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015904 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

