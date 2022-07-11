PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $70.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. PVH has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,331,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,740,000 after buying an additional 329,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in PVH by 100.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.