QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 3.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $133.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881,761. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

