Quant (QNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.65 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $76.91 or 0.00386266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $928.54 million and $63.65 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000374 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.69 or 0.02052499 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005441 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.