RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.
Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $463.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.92. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 72.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.