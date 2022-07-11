RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $463.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.92. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 72.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

