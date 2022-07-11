RAMP (RAMP) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $24.59 million and approximately $193,897.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

