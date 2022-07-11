Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $12.14

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.55. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1,197 shares trading hands.
Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
