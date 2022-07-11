Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $12.14

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.55. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1,197 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. Equities analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

