Raymond James Trims Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Target Price to $50.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.39.

NYSE SNV opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after acquiring an additional 581,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $20,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

