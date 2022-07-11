Realio Network Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $147,352.41 and approximately $277,561.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00117051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

