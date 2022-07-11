Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 5460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)
