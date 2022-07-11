Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.31

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $41,469,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $42,791,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $23,794,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 481,993 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

