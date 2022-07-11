ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $6,338.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,602.17 or 0.99911932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00215605 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00260838 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00110341 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00062159 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004372 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

