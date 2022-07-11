Reflexer Ungovernance Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,003.00 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $24.74 or 0.00124222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $41,003.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.29 or 0.99882246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00041478 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

