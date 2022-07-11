Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.18 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

