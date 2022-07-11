Reviewing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18% ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 81.59 -$64.85 million N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 1.71 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -7.80

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 331.03%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Summary

Hyperfine beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronic, Chemicals, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

