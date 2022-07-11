Richard A. Paulson Sells 2,115 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $10,955.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KPTI stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $387.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.05.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

