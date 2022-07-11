Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 10%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) shares dropped 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 4.75 and last traded at 4.77. Approximately 13,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 598,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 18.60 and a quick ratio of 18.60.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, SVP Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 40,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 786,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,483,171.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 585,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,469,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,378,042.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,204 shares of company stock worth $912,021 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,968,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

