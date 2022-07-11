Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Up 1.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 41,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,951,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Specifically, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,740,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,701,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 778,900 shares of company stock worth $6,408,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

