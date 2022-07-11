Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCI. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.
Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.27. 15,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,094. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
