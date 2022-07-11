Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCI. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.27. 15,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,094. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

