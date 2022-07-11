Royal Bank of Canada Trims Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Target Price to $70.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,461. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after purchasing an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

