Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.53.
SAIA opened at $204.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
About Saia (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
