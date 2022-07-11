Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.53.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA opened at $204.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.