Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of IOT opened at $14.55 on Monday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

