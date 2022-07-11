Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.80 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.80 ($13.33) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.60) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($13.02) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.68) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.21) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

EOAN traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €8.18 ($8.53). The company had a trading volume of 8,905,724 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.61. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.98) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.25).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

