Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) PT Lowered to €145.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €175.00 ($182.29) to €145.00 ($151.04) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($187.50) to €175.00 ($182.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.