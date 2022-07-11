Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,817. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

