Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,091 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,536,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

