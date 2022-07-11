Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded down $5.22 on Monday, hitting $496.32. 12,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,499. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $404.53 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.78 and its 200-day moving average is $516.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

