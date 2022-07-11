Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.42. 33,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,223,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.11. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

