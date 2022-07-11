Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 661,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $510,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $39.40. 85,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,358,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.