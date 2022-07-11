Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in PPL by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 726,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,356. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

