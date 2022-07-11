Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

