Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,250 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $18.61. 943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,784. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

