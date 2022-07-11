Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,970 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Bunge by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $84,657,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $1,615,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 23.1% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 144,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE BG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.03. 6,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,104. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.