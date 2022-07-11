Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $714,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRT. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $22.12. 979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,170. The company has a market cap of $411.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

