Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.4% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $152.96. 3,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

