Schnieders Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.15. The company had a trading volume of 67,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,929,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

